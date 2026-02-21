Ratchaburi aromatic coconut wins EU GI status, boosting exports

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said the European Union has formally published the registration of Thailand’s “Ratchaburi aromatic coconut” as a geographical indication (GI) in the EU, following Thailand’s application submitted in 2023.

She said Thailand pursued EU registration because the bloc is a key export market for aromatic coconuts, with average export value exceeding 300 million baht per year.

GI protection in the EU is expected to benefit Thailand’s export sector by preventing misuse of the product name, strengthening importer confidence, and expanding trade opportunities across all 27 EU member states.

It also adds value and enhances the image of Thailand as a source of high-quality agricultural products, helping create jobs and income for local communities.