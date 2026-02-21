Ratchaburi aromatic coconut wins EU GI status, boosting exports

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 21, 2026

EU registers ‘Ratchaburi aromatic coconut’ as a GI—Thailand’s fifth in the bloc—strengthening name protection and supporting premium exports.

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said the European Union has formally published the registration of Thailand’s “Ratchaburi aromatic coconut” as a geographical indication (GI) in the EU, following Thailand’s application submitted in 2023.

She said Thailand pursued EU registration because the bloc is a key export market for aromatic coconuts, with average export value exceeding 300 million baht per year.

GI protection in the EU is expected to benefit Thailand’s export sector by preventing misuse of the product name, strengthening importer confidence, and expanding trade opportunities across all 27 EU member states. 

It also adds value and enhances the image of Thailand as a source of high-quality agricultural products, helping create jobs and income for local communities.

Ratchaburi aromatic coconut wins EU GI status, boosting exports

Auramon said the registration makes Ratchaburi aromatic coconut the first GI product from Ratchaburi province to gain protection overseas, and Thailand’s fifth GI registered in the EU, after Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice, Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice, Doi Tung coffee (Chiang Rai) and Doi Chaang coffee (Chiang Rai).

Ratchaburi aromatic coconut is produced in seven districts: Mueang Ratchaburi, Damnoen Saduak, Wat Phleng, Ban Pong, Bang Phae, Pak Tho and Photharam. In 2025, production reached 550 million coconuts, domestic sales were valued at 276 million baht, and worldwide export value exceeded 5.24 billion baht.

At present, Thailand has 11 GI products registered overseas in a total of 33 countries: 

  • Lamphun brocaded silk — India, Indonesia
  • Isan indigenous Thai silk yarn (20 northeastern provinces) — Vietnam
  • Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice (Roi Et, Yasothon, Surin, Maha Sarakham, Si Sa Ket) — EU, Malaysia, Indonesia
  • Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice — EU, Malaysia, Indonesia
  • Doi Tung coffee (Chiang Rai) — EU, Japan, Cambodia
  • Doi Chaang coffee (Chiang Rai) — EU, Japan
  • Pak Phanang Tubtim Siam pomelo (Nakhon Si Thammarat) — Malaysia
  • Lamphun golden-flesh dried longan — Vietnam
  • Phetchabun sweet tamarind — Vietnam
  • Huai Mun pineapple (Uttaradit) — Japan
  • Ratchaburi aromatic coconut — EU

Ratchaburi aromatic coconut wins EU GI status, boosting exports

Auramon added that the achievement not only expands export markets, but is also an important mechanism to elevate Thai agricultural products into the global premium market, strengthen competitiveness and create new long-term trade opportunities for the country.

She said the Department of Intellectual Property will continue to drive overseas GI registration for Thai products—especially food and agricultural goods, which are key Thai soft power—to create sustainable jobs and income for farmers and local entrepreneurs.

 

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy