Ratchaburi aromatic coconut wins EU GI status, boosting exports

Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said the European Union has formally published the registration of Thailand’s “Ratchaburi aromatic coconut” as a geographical indication (GI) in the EU, following Thailand’s application submitted in 2023.
She said Thailand pursued EU registration because the bloc is a key export market for aromatic coconuts, with average export value exceeding 300 million baht per year.
GI protection in the EU is expected to benefit Thailand’s export sector by preventing misuse of the product name, strengthening importer confidence, and expanding trade opportunities across all 27 EU member states.
It also adds value and enhances the image of Thailand as a source of high-quality agricultural products, helping create jobs and income for local communities.
Auramon said the registration makes Ratchaburi aromatic coconut the first GI product from Ratchaburi province to gain protection overseas, and Thailand’s fifth GI registered in the EU, after Thung Kula Rong Hai jasmine rice, Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice, Doi Tung coffee (Chiang Rai) and Doi Chaang coffee (Chiang Rai).
Ratchaburi aromatic coconut is produced in seven districts: Mueang Ratchaburi, Damnoen Saduak, Wat Phleng, Ban Pong, Bang Phae, Pak Tho and Photharam. In 2025, production reached 550 million coconuts, domestic sales were valued at 276 million baht, and worldwide export value exceeded 5.24 billion baht.
At present, Thailand has 11 GI products registered overseas in a total of 33 countries:
Auramon added that the achievement not only expands export markets, but is also an important mechanism to elevate Thai agricultural products into the global premium market, strengthen competitiveness and create new long-term trade opportunities for the country.
She said the Department of Intellectual Property will continue to drive overseas GI registration for Thai products—especially food and agricultural goods, which are key Thai soft power—to create sustainable jobs and income for farmers and local entrepreneurs.