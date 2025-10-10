Thailand’s GI products drive local economies, generate 82 billion baht in 2025

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2025

Thailand’s geographical indication (GI) products continue to thrive, with 239 registered items in 2025 generating 82 billion baht, boosting local economies and preserving community heritage.

Products from Thailand continue to capture the hearts of consumers domestically and abroad. Recently, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) revealed the success of promoting “Geographical Indication” (GI) products, which have become a key driver in elevating the country’s grassroots economy.

Oramon Sapthaweetham, Director-General of the DIP, stated that 2025 has been a landmark year for the comprehensive development and promotion of GI products, covering registration, quality control, standard setting, and marketing both domestically and internationally, while also educating entrepreneurs and communities.

“GI products are not merely souvenirs; they embody the ‘identity of the community,’ reflecting local wisdom, lifestyle, and the unique characteristics of the area, including soil, water, climate, and culture. This gives the products their distinct quality and differentiation from ordinary goods,” she explained.

Thanks to continued promotion, Thailand now has 239 registered GI products, generating a total economic value of more than 82 billion baht, up from 212 items worth 76 billion baht in the previous year. In 2025 alone, 27 new GI products were added, creating an economic value of over 6.1 billion baht.

Top 10 Best-Selling GI Products in 2025:

  1. Monthong Durian – Khao Banthat, Trat – 11.047 billion baht
  2. Satded Nam Durian, Yala – 6.661 billion baht
  3. Monthong Durian, Rayong – 4.886 billion baht
  4. Hom Mali Rice, Buriram – 4.812 billion baht
  5. Tapsakae Coconut, Prachuap Khiri Khan – 3.776 billion baht
  6. Pae Liquor, Phrae – 3.632 billion baht
  7. Sweet Tamarind, Phetchabun – 3.363 billion baht
  8. Shallots, Sisaket – 2.882 billion baht
  9. Giant River Prawn, Bang Phae, Ratchaburi – 2.57 billion baht
  10. Bang Nara Durian, Narathiwat – 2.544 billion baht

Oramon added that the DIP continues to promote quality control systems for GI products, ensuring consumers can trust that “good products come from authentic sources.” This year, nine producers received assistance to establish quality control systems, including: Nong Hiang Jackfruit (Chonburi), Fang Orange and Emperor Lychee (Chiang Mai), Borabue Jicama (Maha Sarakham), Bueng Kan Pineapple, Bueng Kan Mud-dyed Fabric, Phetchaburi Banana, Phuket Buffalo Orange, and Khao Banthat Monthong Durian (Trat).

“GI is a story of pride for every community. When local people maintain quality, the products grow sustainably,” she concluded.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy