Thailand’s GI products drive local economies, generate 82 billion baht in 2025

Products from Thailand continue to capture the hearts of consumers domestically and abroad. Recently, the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) revealed the success of promoting “Geographical Indication” (GI) products, which have become a key driver in elevating the country’s grassroots economy.

Oramon Sapthaweetham, Director-General of the DIP, stated that 2025 has been a landmark year for the comprehensive development and promotion of GI products, covering registration, quality control, standard setting, and marketing both domestically and internationally, while also educating entrepreneurs and communities.

“GI products are not merely souvenirs; they embody the ‘identity of the community,’ reflecting local wisdom, lifestyle, and the unique characteristics of the area, including soil, water, climate, and culture. This gives the products their distinct quality and differentiation from ordinary goods,” she explained.

Thanks to continued promotion, Thailand now has 239 registered GI products, generating a total economic value of more than 82 billion baht, up from 212 items worth 76 billion baht in the previous year. In 2025 alone, 27 new GI products were added, creating an economic value of over 6.1 billion baht.