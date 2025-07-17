Commerce Ministry seeks China’s foreign trade agency’s help to promote Thai GI products

THURSDAY, JULY 17, 2025

Thailand's Commerce Ministry seeks CCPIT's help to promote Thai GI products in China.

  • A delegation from Thailand's Commerce Ministry met with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) to request help in promoting Thai products.
  • The main goal is to gain support for marketing Thai Geographical Indication (GI) products to consumers in the Chinese market.
  • The Thai officials specifically asked the CCPIT to help speed up the registration of several GI products in China, including Thung Kula Rong Hai Jasmine Rice and Phetchabun Sweet Tamarind.
  • Once registered, the ministry anticipates that trade associations under the CCPIT will begin importing and selling these Thai GI products.

The Thai Commerce Ministry has sought the assistance of China’s foreign trade agency to help promote Geographical Indication (GI) products from Thailand in the Chinese market.

Thai Delegation Visits China

The request was made by Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce, who led a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry on a visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday.

The delegation included Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment, Pornvit Sila-On, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, and representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries.

Meeting with CCPIT Chairman to Discuss Trade Cooperation

During the visit, Ekachat met with Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), to discuss strengthening trade cooperation between Thailand and China.

The CCPIT, founded in May 1952, is China’s most significant foreign trade and investment promotion agency, playing a central role in supporting international trade relations.

Promoting Thai GI Products in China

Ekachat explained to reporters that the CCPIT plays a key role in supporting the Ministry of Commerce’s activities in China. He added that the CCPIT helps link Thai and Chinese business operators and fosters trade and investment cooperation.

Ekachat and his delegation requested the CCPIT’s support in promoting Thai agricultural products, particularly by expediting the registration of Thai GI products in China. The delegation highlighted several GI products pending registration, including:

  • Thai Jasmine Rice from Thung Kula Rong Hai
  • Sweet Tamarind from Phetchabun
  • Tabtimsiam Pomelo from Pak Panang
  • Durians from Prachin Buri
  • Fragrant Coconuts from Ratchaburi

Once registered, the Ministry hopes that trade associations under the CCPIT will import these products to be sold to Chinese consumers.

Encouraging Chinese Investment in Thailand

In addition to promoting Thai agricultural products, Ekachat sought the CCPIT’s support in attracting Chinese investors to modern industries in Thailand. The goal is to foster cooperation between Thai and Chinese industries, especially in the development of industries in provincial areas.

Thailand to Attend China International Supply Chain Expo

Ekachat announced that the Ministry of Commerce would seek new Chinese investors at the upcoming China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which runs from July 16 to July 20, 2025, at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing.

This year marks the first time that the Commerce Ministry will attend the CISCE Expo, where Thailand will showcase its green agricultural technologies, including innovations in rice, tapioca, rubber, and fruit production for export.

Promoting Trade Fairs and Future Cooperation

Pornvit Sila-On, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, proposed that the CCPIT consider supporting reciprocal participation in each other’s trade fairs and trade promotion activities to further enhance trade relations between Thailand and China.
 

