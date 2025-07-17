Commerce Ministry seeks China’s foreign trade agency’s help to promote Thai GI products

The Thai Commerce Ministry has sought the assistance of China’s foreign trade agency to help promote Geographical Indication (GI) products from Thailand in the Chinese market.

Thai Delegation Visits China

The request was made by Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce, who led a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry on a visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday.

The delegation included Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment, Pornvit Sila-On, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, and representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries.