Commerce Ministry seeks China’s foreign trade agency’s help to promote Thai GI products

The Thai Commerce Ministry has sought the assistance of China’s foreign trade agency to help promote Geographical Indication (GI) products from Thailand in the Chinese market.
The request was made by Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce, who led a delegation of senior officials from the Ministry on a visit to China from Tuesday to Thursday.
The delegation included Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary-General of the Board of Investment, Pornvit Sila-On, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, and representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries.
During the visit, Ekachat met with Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), to discuss strengthening trade cooperation between Thailand and China.
The CCPIT, founded in May 1952, is China’s most significant foreign trade and investment promotion agency, playing a central role in supporting international trade relations.
Ekachat explained to reporters that the CCPIT plays a key role in supporting the Ministry of Commerce’s activities in China. He added that the CCPIT helps link Thai and Chinese business operators and fosters trade and investment cooperation.
Ekachat and his delegation requested the CCPIT’s support in promoting Thai agricultural products, particularly by expediting the registration of Thai GI products in China. The delegation highlighted several GI products pending registration, including:
Once registered, the Ministry hopes that trade associations under the CCPIT will import these products to be sold to Chinese consumers.
In addition to promoting Thai agricultural products, Ekachat sought the CCPIT’s support in attracting Chinese investors to modern industries in Thailand. The goal is to foster cooperation between Thai and Chinese industries, especially in the development of industries in provincial areas.
Ekachat announced that the Ministry of Commerce would seek new Chinese investors at the upcoming China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which runs from July 16 to July 20, 2025, at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Venue) in Beijing.
This year marks the first time that the Commerce Ministry will attend the CISCE Expo, where Thailand will showcase its green agricultural technologies, including innovations in rice, tapioca, rubber, and fruit production for export.
Pornvit Sila-On, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, proposed that the CCPIT consider supporting reciprocal participation in each other’s trade fairs and trade promotion activities to further enhance trade relations between Thailand and China.