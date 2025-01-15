Why oysters from Tha Som Bay have been added to GI products from Trat

The Intellectual Property Department has registered oysters cultivated in Tha Som Bay in Trat province as the fourth GI product of the eastern coastal province, Deputy Commerce Minister Napinthorn Srisanpang said on Wednesday.

Napinthorn said the department had earlier registered gold pineapples, Chani durian grown in Koh Chang, and Mon Thong durians grown on the Banthad mountains as the GI products of Trat.

Geographical Indication (GI) products are unique items that are closely linked to a specific geographical region, and their quality, reputation, or other characteristics are essentially attributable to their place of origin. These products are protected by law to ensure that only those genuinely originating from that region can be marketed under that name.