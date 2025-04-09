Yangon cancels major Thingyan festivities amid national mourning for earthquake victims

"Since yesterday, we've taken everything down. There’s no more City Mayor's Pavilion or the walking Thingyan setups. Everything has been dismantled. There will be no entertainment programs this year. If people want to splash water, they can do it privately. But we're not organising anything. The walking Thingyan has also been canceled for the public," said an official from the Yangon City Development Committee. "As for smaller pavilions on Anawrahta Road, they haven’t been removed yet, but it's unclear if they will continue or not."
On April 1, the State Administration Council (SAC) announced that this year's Thingyan Festival will be observed in a calm and culturally traditional manner, without singing, dancing, or festive entertainment, due to the nation's period of mourning following a devastating earthquake.
The SAC noted that the earthquake has caused significant casualties and damage across regions, including Naypyidaw, Sagaing, Bago, Magway, Mandalay, and Shan State. As of 6pm on April 6, 3,564 people were confirmed dead, 5,012 injured, and 210 missing, according to SAC spokesperson Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun.
Given the national tragedy, Myanmar's traditional New Year celebrations this year are set to focus on peaceful cultural observances rather than lively festivities.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network