Yangon cancels major Thingyan festivities amid national mourning for earthquake victims

On April 1, the State Administration Council (SAC) announced that this year's Thingyan Festival will be observed in a calm and culturally traditional manner, without singing, dancing, or festive entertainment, due to the nation's period of mourning following a devastating earthquake.

The SAC noted that the earthquake has caused significant casualties and damage across regions, including Naypyidaw, Sagaing, Bago, Magway, Mandalay, and Shan State. As of 6pm on April 6, 3,564 people were confirmed dead, 5,012 injured, and 210 missing, according to SAC spokesperson Maj Gen Zaw Min Tun.