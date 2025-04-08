Thailand tops list of most adulterous countries with 51% cheating rate

At the top of the list is Thailand, with a cheating rate of 51%, driven by the cultural practice of double dating, known as Mia Noi (little wife), and a thriving sex industry.

The research indicated that economic difficulties, similar to those in certain regions of Scotland—referred to as the "cheating capitals" of the world—can contribute to infidelity. Other factors such as anger, low self-esteem, lack of love, and a desire for variety are often cited as reasons people cheat.

Interestingly, many individuals who cheat still value monogamy, with motivations varying between genders. Men are more likely to stray when feeling unloved, while women are more prone to infidelity when feeling unattractive.