Planning to cycle in Thailand during Songkran? Here's what to prepare

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 09, 2025

Beat the heat. April in Southern Thailand can be blistering, with midday temperatures hitting 42°C. Plan your ride to start before dawn and take frequent water breaks.

Mind the time difference

Thailand is one hour behind Malaysia, so factor that into your daily riding plan.

Daily distance

Aim to cover around 60km per day, which can take 4-5 hours, depending on terrain and breaks. Don’t rush – this journey is as much about the ride as the destination.

Navigation tools

A GPS-enabled bike computer or smartphone with a mapping app is crucial.

Thailand’s mobile network is excellent, and affordable SIM cards are available at 7-Eleven and other convenience stores.

Go cashless

Most Thai convenience stores accept e-wallet payments, including Touch ‘n Go, perfect for picking up snacks and drinks on the go.

Stay protected

Get travel insurance, especially if you’re cycling long distances in remote areas. Apps like Touch ‘n Go offer quick travel insurance options.

Hydration is key

Always carry a refillable bottle. Locals are usually happy to offer water – just smile and ask.

Pack light but smart

Bring sunscreen, electrolyte tablets and a lightweight rain jacket. Songkran = surprise water attacks.

The Star

Asia News Network

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy