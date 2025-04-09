Planning to cycle in Thailand during Songkran? Here's what to prepare

Mind the time difference
Thailand is one hour behind Malaysia, so factor that into your daily riding plan.
Daily distance
Aim to cover around 60km per day, which can take 4-5 hours, depending on terrain and breaks. Don’t rush – this journey is as much about the ride as the destination.
Navigation tools
A GPS-enabled bike computer or smartphone with a mapping app is crucial.
Thailand’s mobile network is excellent, and affordable SIM cards are available at 7-Eleven and other convenience stores.
Go cashless
Most Thai convenience stores accept e-wallet payments, including Touch ‘n Go, perfect for picking up snacks and drinks on the go.
Stay protected
Get travel insurance, especially if you’re cycling long distances in remote areas. Apps like Touch ‘n Go offer quick travel insurance options.
Hydration is key
Always carry a refillable bottle. Locals are usually happy to offer water – just smile and ask.
Pack light but smart
Bring sunscreen, electrolyte tablets and a lightweight rain jacket. Songkran = surprise water attacks.
The Star
Asia News Network