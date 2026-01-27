Why Holocaust Remembrance Still Matters — Everywhere

by H.E. Alona Fisher-Kamm, the Ambassador of Israel to Thailand

On 27 January each year, the world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The date was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005, marking the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the biggest and most notorious Nazi extermination camp in 1945.

The purpose of this resolution was clear and urgent: to ensure that the memory of the Holocaust and its universal lessons would not fade with the passing of time.

The United Nations did not establish this day only to commemorate Jewish suffering.

It did so to warn humanity of what can happen when hatred is normalized, when dehumanization goes unchallenged, and when the international community looks away.

Remembrance was meant to be a safeguard against repetition.

For many around the world, the Holocaust can feel distant or abstract. Yet it was one of the most documented crimes in human history.

Between 1933 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered six million Jews: men, women, and children, simply because they were Jews.

Entire communities were annihilated across Europe: in Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Hungary, Lithuania, the Netherlands, France, Greece, and beyond.

Jews were shot in mass executions, starved in ghettos, deported in cattle cars, and murdered in extermination camps designed solely for industrial scale killing.

