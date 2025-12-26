Israel Expects Japan to Provide Peace Education in Gaza

During an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo on Thursday (December 25), Cohen claimed that schools in the Palestinian territory lack peace education and instead spread "the incitement" and "the hatred" while "preaching for the killing of the Jews."
The ambassador noted that Japan has a track record of supporting peace education around the world.
He added that Japan's involvement in infrastructure reconstruction would also be welcome.
While Israel has introduced a registration system for nongovernmental organisations, preventing many international NGOs from engaging in aid activities in Gaza, Cohen suggested that Japanese NGOs could work there.
"Japan is not politicised," he said.
Under a peace plan promoted by US President Donald Trump, an International Stabilisation Force would be organised to maintain security and disarm the Islamist group Hamas.
Turkey has expressed interest in joining the ISF, but Cohen said that countries supporting Hamas should be barred.
