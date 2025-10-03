Thailand proposes 5-year extension of anti-dumping duties on VN cold-rolled carbon steel

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) is seeking to extend anti-dumping duties on cold-rolled carbon steel imported from several countries, including Vietnam, for another five years, warning that lifting the measures could trigger renewed dumping.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam said it had received information from the Vietnam Trade Office in Thailand on Wednesday that the DFT had issued its findings from a sunset review of anti-dumping duties on the products, first imposed in February 2025.