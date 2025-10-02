Typhoon Bualoi kills 54, causes $332m damage in Vietnam

Typhoon Bualoi, the tenth storm to strike Vietnam this year, has devastated northern and central regions, leaving at least 54 people dead or missing and causing estimated economic losses of more than VND8.7 trillion (US$332 million).

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said torrential rain, landslides, flash floods and strong winds triggered by the storm have battered 18 provinces and cities.

Thirty-four people have been confirmed dead. Nine people were killed by a tornado in the northern province of Ninh Binh on Monday, five died in Thanh Hoa Province, four fishermen perished aboard the vessel BV92754 in Quang Tri Province, and others were reported in several other provinces.

Twenty people remain missing, including four in Lao Cai, three in Cao Bang and four in Tuyen Quang, all northern mountainous provinces, along with eight fishermen from two vessels lost off Quang Tri in central Vietnam.

At least 140 others were injured, with Ninh Binh, Ha Tinh and Nghe An among the worst affected.