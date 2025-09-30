Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc across northern, central regions, casualty hits 13

Typhoon Bualoi, or Storm No.10, after making landfall early this morning, has caused catastrophic loss of life and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure and agriculture across several provinces and cities in the northern and central regions.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s end-of-day report, by the afternoon of Monday, at least 13 people were confirmed dead, 13 others remained missing, and 46 were injured, with an additional eight fishermen reported out of contact at sea – bringing the total number to 80.

The northern province of Ninh Binh so far has been the hardest hit, with nine deaths after a tornado brought down hundreds of locals' houses and schools. At the same time, Hung Yen Province recorded two fatalities in a tornado.

In the central city of Hue, one person was swept away by floodwaters, and in Thanh Hoa Province, a falling tree killed one person. Quang Tri Province reported 12 missing, while Da Nang reported one missing, and dozens were injured in Ninh Binh, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, and Hung Yen provinces.

Meanwhile, a fishing vessel from Gia Lai carrying eight crew members has been uncontactable since the evening of September 27.