Typhoon Bualoi wreaks havoc across northern, central regions, casualty hits 13

Typhoon Bualoi, or Storm No.10, after making landfall early this morning, has caused catastrophic loss of life and extensive damage to homes, infrastructure and agriculture across several provinces and cities in the northern and central regions.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s end-of-day report, by the afternoon of Monday, at least 13 people were confirmed dead, 13 others remained missing, and 46 were injured, with an additional eight fishermen reported out of contact at sea – bringing the total number to 80.
The northern province of Ninh Binh so far has been the hardest hit, with nine deaths after a tornado brought down hundreds of locals' houses and schools. At the same time, Hung Yen Province recorded two fatalities in a tornado.
In the central city of Hue, one person was swept away by floodwaters, and in Thanh Hoa Province, a falling tree killed one person. Quang Tri Province reported 12 missing, while Da Nang reported one missing, and dozens were injured in Ninh Binh, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, and Hung Yen provinces.
Meanwhile, a fishing vessel from Gia Lai carrying eight crew members has been uncontactable since the evening of September 27.
Widespread destruction of homes, infrastructure, and agriculture
The storm left 44,230 houses unroofed or damaged, with Ha Tinh Province suffering the heaviest blow – nearly 43,000 homes affected. Another 824 houses were inundated in Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri provinces.
Large-scale power outages struck provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri as power lines and telecommunications poles collapsed under powerful winds.
Sea and river dykes in Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh and Quang Tri were eroded at multiple points. Landslides and flooding cut off national highways, provincial roads and rural routes across the central region.
Aviation operations were severely disrupted, with 42 flights cancelled and 51 delayed at the four airports in the central region.
Nearly 6,000ha of rice and crops were submerged or damaged, along with more than 1,300ha of aquaculture farms. Nghe An alone reported 3,000 hectares of rice and crops flooded and 1,066 hectares of aquaculture destroyed.
Emergency response and warnings
Local authorities have mobilised maximum forces to repair dykes, clear blocked roads and support affected residents. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, together with other ministries, is directing urgent efforts to restore critical infrastructure and safeguard lives and property.
While the storm has weakened into a tropical depression over northern Laos, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned that heavy rain from the aftermath circulation will continue in the coming days, posing a high risk of flash floods and landslides across localities.
Residents in affected areas were urged not to return to flooded homes prematurely and to avoid using electricity until safety is assured. Local governments have been instructed to issue timely alerts and relocate people in high-risk zones to minimise further casualties.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today issued an official dispatch, urging ministries, sectors, and local authorities to ramp up recovery efforts following Typhoon Bualoi.
The Government leader extended his condolences to the families of the victims and asked local leaders to focus on search and rescue efforts as well as aftermath recovery.
PM Chinh instructed authorities in typhoon-hit localities to provide free treatment for the injured, and ensure proper funeral arrangements for the deceased in line with local customs. Search and rescue operations must continue with maximum urgency and safety. He also ordered efforts to restore transport, power, water, telecommunications, health care, and education, especially in isolated areas.
The Ministries of National Defence and Public Security and competent sectors must arrange forces to provide timely support for localities’ search, rescue, and recovery efforts.
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha was assigned to direct ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing post-typhoon response and recovery. Competent sides must submit daily reports by 3 pm to the Government Office. — VNS
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network