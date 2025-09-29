TMD warns of heavy rainfall nationwide, storm Bualoi makes landfall in Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Monday (September 29, 2025) issued a weather warning, forecasting widespread heavy rainfall across much of the country over the next 24 hours, with the most intense conditions expected in the Northeast and East.

Provinces likely to face heavy to hefty rain include Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Chanthaburi and Trat. Bangkok and surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms.

The department urged residents in upper Thailand to be on alert for flash floods, forest run-off and overflowing rivers, especially in foothill areas, low-lying zones and flood-prone communities. The conditions are being driven by a strong monsoon trough crossing the lower North, upper Central region and Northeast, combined with a rather strong southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to reach 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres in thundershower areas. In the lower Andaman, waves will reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in storm zones. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm areas, while small boats in the upper Andaman and upper Gulf should remain ashore until September 30.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Bualoi has made landfall over Quang Binh province in northern Vietnam, weakening into a severe tropical storm. It is forecast to move across north Laos before further downgrading to a tropical depression and then a low-pressure system.