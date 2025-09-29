Typhoon Bualoi leaves 9 dead, 17 missing in Vietnam before weakening over Laos

Typhoon Bualoi battered Vietnam’s northern central coast on Monday, leaving nine people dead and 17 fishermen unaccounted for, before losing strength as it crossed into Laos. The storm unleashed torrential rains, floods, and waves up to eight metres high, damaging homes and power infrastructure, according to Vietnam’s national weather agency.

The disaster management authority reported that one victim in Hue city drowned in floodwaters, while another was killed by a falling tree in Thanh Hoa province. Seventeen fishermen went missing after towering waves struck two vessels off Quang Tri province, and contact was lost with another boat during the storm.

Residents described a night of fear as strong winds shook their homes. “This was one of the most powerful storms I’ve ever seen,” said Nguyen Tuan Vinh, 45, from Nghe An, as he cleared away debris. Neighbours told of staying awake all night to secure their houses, with electricity cut across entire buildings.