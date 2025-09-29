Storm Bualoi leaves 17 provinces flooded, 269,351 affected, 7 dead

The department said it is closely monitoring the flood situation, urging all affected provinces to provide full support to residents.

As of 6am on Monday (September 29), floods remain in 17 provinces, affecting 269,351 people across 82,222 households, with seven confirmed deaths.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), as of 10am, storm Bualoi was over Bolikhamsai province in Laos, moving into northern Myanmar before gradually weakening.

Nevertheless, heavy to very heavy rain is expected on September 29–30, especially in foothill areas near waterways, low-lying zones and already flooded areas, covering the North, Northeast, Central, and South.