Storm Bualoi leaves 17 provinces flooded, 269,351 affected, 7 dead

The department said it is closely monitoring the flood situation, urging all affected provinces to provide full support to residents.
As of 6am on Monday (September 29), floods remain in 17 provinces, affecting 269,351 people across 82,222 households, with seven confirmed deaths.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), as of 10am, storm Bualoi was over Bolikhamsai province in Laos, moving into northern Myanmar before gradually weakening.
Nevertheless, heavy to very heavy rain is expected on September 29–30, especially in foothill areas near waterways, low-lying zones and already flooded areas, covering the North, Northeast, Central, and South.
The DDPM, through the National Disaster Warning Centre, has sent Cell Broadcast alerts to at-risk areas, advising people to stay vigilant, prepare for evacuation, and move people, livestock and belongings to safety.
By noon, warnings had been issued for Prachin Buri (Na Di district), Surin (Mueang, Sangkha, Prasat, Buachet and Lamduan districts) and Mukdahan (Dong Luang district).
Floods are currently affecting Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Lampang, Amnat Charoen, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri.
The DDPM has mobilised regional centres with disaster relief teams, machinery and essential supplies including family kits, food, drinking water, medicine, flat-bottom boats, mobile kitchens, water production vehicles, high-capacity water pumps, and water-pushing equipment to ease the crisis.
The department stressed that it will continue monitoring and stand ready to deliver immediate assistance and recovery support.
The Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) of the Royal Irrigation Department reported that the combined influence of storm Bualoi and a strengthened monsoon trough, stretching across the lower North, upper Central, and Northeast, along with an intensified southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, is causing heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas.
The heaviest rainfall is expected in the North, Northeast, East, and the western coast of the South. Authorities urged the public to remain vigilant and closely follow official updates.
To accommodate additional inflows from the storm, the Royal Irrigation Department, in collaboration with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and other agencies, is gradually increasing water discharge from key dams:
Nationwide, medium- and large-scale reservoirs hold around 62.5 billion cubic metres of water, or 82% of total capacity, with space for a further 13.9 billion cubic metres.
In the Chao Phraya River Basin, the four main dams — Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan, and Pa Sak Jolasid — together hold 21.62 billion cubic metres, or 87% of their combined capacity, with space for another 3.2 billion cubic metres.
The Royal Irrigation Department said it is coordinating with relevant agencies to safeguard downstream communities until water levels return to normal.
Measures include installing water pumps, deploying machinery, clearing waterways, and adjusting management plans to suit conditions, with the aim of minimising the impact on residents.
Further updates on water management are available at wmsc.rid.go.th and bigdata-swoc.rid.go.th.