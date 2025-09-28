TMD holds urgent meeting as Typhoon Bualoi nears Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) convened an urgent meeting on Sunday (September 28) to monitor Typhoon Bualoi, chaired by Deputy Director-General for Academic Affairs Natthawut Dandee, with Weather Forecast Division Director Somkuan Tonchan and representatives from relevant agencies in attendance.

The meeting was informed that as of 10am, Typhoon Bualoi was centred over the upper South China Sea, about 105 kilometres off the coast of Hue, Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving west-northwest at around 20 km/h.