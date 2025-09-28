TMD holds urgent meeting as Typhoon Bualoi nears Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) convened an urgent meeting on Sunday (September 28) to monitor Typhoon Bualoi, chaired by Deputy Director-General for Academic Affairs Natthawut Dandee, with Weather Forecast Division Director Somkuan Tonchan and representatives from relevant agencies in attendance.
The meeting was informed that as of 10am, Typhoon Bualoi was centred over the upper South China Sea, about 105 kilometres off the coast of Hue, Vietnam, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometres per hour. The storm is moving west-northwest at around 20 km/h.
The typhoon is expected to make landfall in northern Vietnam on September 29 and gradually weaken. However, upper Thailand will be affected by its influence, with forecasts warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall that could trigger flash floods and forest run-off.
Natthawut urged all relevant agencies to closely and continuously monitor the storm in order to prepare timely warnings and disaster response measures.
The TMD advised people in northern Thailand to stay alert for potential hazards during this period and to follow official weather updates to ensure safety and preparedness for heavy rain and possible flooding.