DDPM issues Cell Broadcast warning for Tropical Storm Bualoi in northern Thailand

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), in collaboration with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, on Saturday issued a Cell Broadcast alert regarding the effects of Tropical Storm Bualoi in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, and Nan provinces.

Residents in low-lying areas, riversides, and foothill zones are advised to take precautions against flash floods, flash flows, river overflows, and mudslides. People in at-risk areas should move belongings to higher ground, prepare for potential evacuation, relocate vulnerable groups to safe locations, and closely follow official announcements.

The storm is forecast to make landfall over northern Vietnam on September 29, gradually weakening. Heavy rainfall is expected across northern Thailand on September 29-30.

For emergencies and assistance, residents can contact DDPM via Line ID @1784DDPM or call the 24-hour hotline at 1784.

