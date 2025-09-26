DDPM issues Cell Broadcast warning as Ping River nears banks in Lamphun

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Lamphun Province have been monitoring the Ping River, which continues to rise in Muang and Pa Sang districts, approaching bank levels on Friday.

Rising waters threaten riverside and low-lying areas, particularly Muang District (Rim Ping, Pratu Pa, Ton Thong subdistricts), Pa Sang District (Ban Ruang subdistrict), and surrounding communities, the department said.

The DDPM, in coordination with mobile operators AIS, True, and NT, has issued Cell Broadcast alerts advising residents in affected areas to move valuables to higher ground and look after vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and bedridden patients. Residents are also urged to follow official updates closely.

Assistance and incident reporting are available via Line ID @1784DDPM or the 24-hour hotline 1784.