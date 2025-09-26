DDPM warns of Ping River nearing banks in San Sai, Chiang Mai; residents urged to move valuables and protect vulnerable

Tosapol Phuanudom, Governor of Chiang Mai, posted on his personal Facebook account that as of 8:00 am, the water level at P.1 station (Nawarat Bridge), in Mueang District remains normal at around 3.50 metres. Despite water flows from upstream areas such as San Sai and Mae Taeng, and light rain this morning, the main water surge is expected to reach P.1 by midday. Initial assessments indicate levels will not reach critical limits; even if the water rises to 3.70 metres, it will remain below the banks. The riverside economic areas can accommodate levels up to 4.20 metres.

Tosapol stated that local authorities — including Chiang Mai City Municipality, Nong Hoi Subdistrict, Pa Dad Subdistrict, and Tha Wang Tan Subdistrict — have been instructed to remove debris, leaves and tree branches from bridges to improve water flow. Temporary flood embankments in low-lying areas will be monitored 24 hours a day.

He urged Chiang Mai residents to follow official updates, promising to provide further information as the situation develops.