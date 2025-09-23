Severe flooding hits Mae Chaem, Chiang Mai, as Mae Chaem River bursts its banks

On Tuesday (September 23), flooding in Mae Chaem district, Chiang Mai province, has become a serious concern. The Mae Chaem River overflowed, inundating homes in Chang Khoeng Subdistrict, a large community and the district’s economic centre. Rising waters have caused extensive damage to property and agricultural land.
Authorities reported that the rapidly rising river has flooded key areas, including densely populated neighbourhoods, government offices, schools, and commercial zones. Residents have been forced to evacuate urgently and move valuables to higher ground. Some agricultural areas in Tha Pha and parts of Chang Khoeng have also been severely affected.
Kriangsak Boontapuan, District Chief of Mae Chaem, issued an urgent order for officials, including the subdistrict administrative officers and members of Mae Chaem Volunteer Defence Unit 7, to assist residents immediately, with particular attention to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients.
Coordination has also been established with local administrative organisations to mobilise resources and support across all affected areas.
As of 07:19 am, water levels at Ban Mae No Jorn Bridge had risen by more than five metres, highlighting the severity of the flooding. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide regular updates as conditions evolve.