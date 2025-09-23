Severe flooding hits Mae Chaem, Chiang Mai, as Mae Chaem River bursts its banks

Kriangsak Boontapuan, District Chief of Mae Chaem, issued an urgent order for officials, including the subdistrict administrative officers and members of Mae Chaem Volunteer Defence Unit 7, to assist residents immediately, with particular attention to vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients.

Coordination has also been established with local administrative organisations to mobilise resources and support across all affected areas.

As of 07:19 am, water levels at Ban Mae No Jorn Bridge had risen by more than five metres, highlighting the severity of the flooding. Authorities continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide regular updates as conditions evolve.