Flood alerts issued for Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai and Phetchabun’s Pa Sak

The DDPM on Monday (September 22) sent cell broadcast alerts to residents in risk zones of Chiang Rai and Phetchabun, urging vigilance against sudden flooding and landslides.
In Phetchabun, heavy rain in Lom Kao district has pushed water levels in the Pa Sak River at station S.33 in Tat Kloi sub-district close to overflow point. Authorities warned that communities along the riverbanks, tributaries, and low-lying areas—especially Sila and Tat Kloi—face a high risk of inundation.
Residents were advised to move belongings to higher ground, assist vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and follow official updates closely.
In Chiang Rai, persistent rainfall in Mae Sai district has raised the risk of flash floods, river overflow and landslides in catchment zones, canals, low-lying areas, and hillside slopes. Local authorities issued the same advice for precautionary measures.
The DDPM worked with mobile operators Advanced Info Service (AIS), True, and National Telecom (NT) to disseminate the alerts, specifically flagging the Pa Sak River in Lom Kao, Phetchabun, and flooding threats in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai.
Residents in affected areas can report emergencies or request assistance via the DDPM’s Line account @1784DDPM or by calling the 1784 hotline, which operates 24 hours.
The DDPM also issued a wider flood risk bulletin for September 22, highlighting: