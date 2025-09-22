Flood alerts issued for Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai and Phetchabun’s Pa Sak

The DDPM on Monday (September 22) sent cell broadcast alerts to residents in risk zones of Chiang Rai and Phetchabun, urging vigilance against sudden flooding and landslides.

In Phetchabun, heavy rain in Lom Kao district has pushed water levels in the Pa Sak River at station S.33 in Tat Kloi sub-district close to overflow point. Authorities warned that communities along the riverbanks, tributaries, and low-lying areas—especially Sila and Tat Kloi—face a high risk of inundation.

Residents were advised to move belongings to higher ground, assist vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients, and follow official updates closely.