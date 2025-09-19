Flood and Landslide Alert Issued for Phetchabun's 9 Districts

A flash flood and landslide warning has been issued for nine districts in Phetchabun province following heavy and continuous rainfall.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is using a nationwide Cell Broadcast system to alert residents to the impending danger.
The warning, sent today, urges residents in at-risk areas—including those along streams, canals, and in low-lying and hillside regions—to immediately move their belongings to higher ground.
The DDPM also advised residents to closely monitor official news and take extra care of vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and bedridden patients.
The nine districts under the emergency alert are Nam Nao, Lom Kao, Lom Sak, Khao Kho, Wang Pong, Nong Phai, Wichian Buri, Chon Daen, and Mueang Phetchabun.
In a separate alert, the DDPM confirmed that the Pasak River is at risk of overflowing its banks in the Lom Kao and Lom Sak districts.
Water levels at two key monitoring stations are rising continuously, threatening areas along the river and in low-lying sub-districts, including Lom Sak Municipality.
Residents have been advised to take preventative measures, such as building flood barriers and moving valuables.
The DDPM is collaborating with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT to ensure the urgent messages reach all residents in the affected areas.
Citizens can report incidents and request assistance via the "DDPM Report 1784" Line account or by calling the 24-hour hotline at 1784.