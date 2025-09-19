Flood and Landslide Alert Issued for Phetchabun's 9 Districts

A flash flood and landslide warning has been issued for nine districts in Phetchabun province following heavy and continuous rainfall.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is using a nationwide Cell Broadcast system to alert residents to the impending danger.

The warning, sent today, urges residents in at-risk areas—including those along streams, canals, and in low-lying and hillside regions—to immediately move their belongings to higher ground.

The DDPM also advised residents to closely monitor official news and take extra care of vulnerable individuals, such as the elderly and bedridden patients.

The nine districts under the emergency alert are Nam Nao, Lom Kao, Lom Sak, Khao Kho, Wang Pong, Nong Phai, Wichian Buri, Chon Daen, and Mueang Phetchabun.