Loei Flooding: Typhoon Mitag Unleashes Flash Flood in Phu Ruea, Submerging Car

A tropical storm, Typhoon Mitag, has wreaked havoc in Loei province, triggering a flash flood that has left a car almost completely submerged.

The incident, which occurred in the Phu Ruea district, saw a vehicle trapped by the rising waters, forcing local residents to use a tractor to tow it to safety.

The continuous heavy rainfall, which began last night and has persisted throughout the day, is attributed to the influence of the new tropical storm.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning, noting that a monsoon trough has shifted to cover the lower Northern, upper Central, and Northeastern parts of Thailand, leading to increased and, in some areas, heavy rainfall.

The most recent incident saw a flash flood inundate a village road in Ban Samran, Tha Sala sub-district. A car was caught in the floodwaters, which rose rapidly, covering the vehicle almost entirely. Eyewitnesses reported that residents worked together to pull the vehicle out of the flood using a tractor.