Tropical Storm Mitag forms over South China Sea, expected to affect Hong Kong

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Thursday that at 2:00 PM, Tropical Depression 23W in the South China Sea intensified, with winds near the storm’s centre reaching 35 knots, evolving into a tropical storm named Mitag. The storm is expected to make landfall near Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has issued a warning for the approaching storm, which is forecast to move towards the coast of Guangdong Province. Initial reports suggest that Hong Kong will experience thunderstorms, heavy rain at intervals, strong winds, and rough seas over the next couple of days.

However, the Thai Meteorological Department confirmed that Mitag will not make landfall in Thailand. Instead, the storm’s influence will cause the monsoon trough to shift, extending across the lower North, upper Central, and Northeast regions of Thailand. This will bring increased rainfall, with heavy showers expected in some areas.

The department has urged residents in northern, central, and northeastern Thailand to remain cautious of heavy rainfall and the risk of flooding, as rainfall accumulation is expected to rise in the coming days.



