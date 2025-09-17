New storm gains strength, heavy rain forecast for Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast for the next 24 hours, warning of increased rainfall across the country, with heavy showers in some areas, particularly in the eastern provinces. Strong rainfall is expected in Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Authorities are advising residents in these areas to be cautious of heavy downpours and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash flooding and runoff, especially in hillside areas, near waterways, and low-lying regions.

The increased rainfall is due to the monsoon trough extending across the lower central region, eastern region, and lower northeastern region of Thailand, coupled with a low-pressure system over the South China Sea. The southwest monsoon is intensifying over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

In the Andaman Sea, wave heights are expected to reach around 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand, waves may range from 1 to 2 metres. In areas experiencing thunderstorms, waves could be higher than 2 metres. Mariners are advised to navigate cautiously and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Additionally, a depression near Luzon Island, Philippines, is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm, with a potential landfall in southern China between September 19 and 20, 2025.

Thailand weather forecast for the next 7 days (September 17-23, 2025)

From September 17 to 20, rain will continue across northern, central, and lower northeastern Thailand, with heavy rain expected in some areas. This is due to a monsoon trough extending across lower northern, central, and lower northeastern regions, moving into a strong low-pressure area in the central South China Sea.