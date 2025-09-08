Tropical storm Tapah intensifies, strengthening southwest monsoon over Thailand

In its weather advisory no. 9, the TMD reported that as of 4 am the storm was centred about 150 kilometres southeast of Guangdong, China, at latitude 20.6 degrees north and longitude 113.1 degrees east, with maximum sustained winds of around 90 km/h.

The storm is moving north-northwest at a speed of 20 km/h and is expected to make landfall over southern China later today, the department said.

Although the storm will not move into Thailand and will have no direct impact on the country’s weather, it will intensify the southwest monsoon prevailing over much of Thailand.

The department advised travellers to monitor weather updates for the regions they plan to visit.