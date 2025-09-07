Tropical storm Tapah strengthens over South China Sea, no direct impact on Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Sunday that at 4.00 p.m. local standard time, tropical storm Tapah was centred over the upper South China Sea, about 380 kilometres southeast of Guangdong, China, at latitude 18.7°N and longitude 113.7°E. The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 km/h while moving west at a speed of 10 km/h.
According to forecasts, Tapah is expected to make landfall in southern China on Monday, September 8.
The TMD confirmed that Tapah will not move towards Thailand and will therefore have no direct effect on the country’s weather. However, the storm is strengthening the prevailing southwest monsoon over Thailand, which is likely to bring more rain, particularly to the western and southern regions.
Travellers were advised to closely monitor weather updates for areas they plan to visit.
Tropical storms are common in the South China Sea during the late monsoon season, typically forming between June and October. While many systems track towards Vietnam or southern China, their indirect effects often influence Thailand’s weather patterns by strengthening monsoon winds.
Earlier this season, tropical depressions in the South China Sea similarly enhanced rainfall over Thailand without making landfall in the country. Authorities continue to urge caution, especially for those travelling by sea or to mountainous areas prone to flash floods and landslides.