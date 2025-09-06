Tropical depression strengthens southwest monsoon over Thailand, no direct impact

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather advisory on Saturday regarding a tropical depression in the upper South China Sea.

At 4:00 p.m., the system was centred at 18.0°N, 116.0°E, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 55 km/h. The depression is moving northwest at around 10 km/h and is expected to approach southern China between September 8-9.

While the storm will not reach Thailand and poses no direct threat to local weather, it is contributing to a strengthening of the southwest monsoon across the country. Residents and travellers are advised to monitor regional weather forecasts, particularly when planning trips to southern and western coastal areas.