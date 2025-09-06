Tropical depression strengthens southwest monsoon over Thailand, no direct impact

The Thai Meteorological Department issued a weather advisory on Saturday regarding a tropical depression in the upper South China Sea.
At 4:00 p.m., the system was centred at 18.0°N, 116.0°E, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 55 km/h. The depression is moving northwest at around 10 km/h and is expected to approach southern China between September 8-9.
While the storm will not reach Thailand and poses no direct threat to local weather, it is contributing to a strengthening of the southwest monsoon across the country. Residents and travellers are advised to monitor regional weather forecasts, particularly when planning trips to southern and western coastal areas.
Weather forecast from 6:00 pm of Saturday 6:00 pm of Sunday is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 34-36 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon. Minimum temperature 22-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershower mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani. Minimum temperature 23-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Wave height about 1 meter; 1-2 meters offshore and above 2 meters in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Scattered thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, and Krabi. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.