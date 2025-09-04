Tropical Storm Peipah forms, no impact on Thailand; heavy rain to continue

The Thai Meteorological Department on Thursday updated the situation regarding Tropical Storm Peipah, the 15th storm of the year. The storm, currently far from Thailand, is not expected to impact the country directly. However, travellers heading to Japan over the next few days are advised to check the weather before departure.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that a tropical depression developed into Tropical Storm Peipah at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, over waters east of Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Japan.

In Thailand, rainfall is expected to continue, with a low-pressure system affecting some areas. The department has provided a 15-day rainfall forecast, from today (September 4) to September 13, based on the WRFDA model.

September 4-7

Thailand will continue to experience rainfall, with heavy showers expected in the lower northern regions, northeast, central, and eastern Thailand, including Bangkok and surrounding areas. This is due to the monsoon trough moving south across central Thailand, combined with the moderate southwest monsoon. Flooding is a concern, particularly in areas like Phichit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. These areas may see accumulated rainfall, increasing the risk of flash floods, while other regions such as the northeast and east will experience increased rainfall. The rain may also cause slippery roads, so extra caution is advised when travelling, with umbrellas and raincoats recommended.

In the south, the moderate southwest monsoon will bring heavy rain to the Andaman coast and the eastern region, especially in Nakhon Nayok, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Fishermen and sailors are advised to exercise caution, especially in areas with thunderstorms.