DDPM warns four provinces of run-offs, mudslides due to low-pressure cell

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Sunday issued a cell broadcast warning to residents in four provinces, advising them to brace for flash flooding, run-offs and mudslides caused by heavy downpours.
The DDPM announced on its Facebook page that alerts were sent at 10am via mobile operators’ cell broadcast service to residents of Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai and Loei. People were advised to move belongings to higher ground as their homes could be hit by floods or mudslides.
The DDPM explained that the risk comes from accumulated rainfall triggered by an active low-pressure cell, which had downgraded from tropical storm Nongfa into a tropical depression and eventually into a low-pressure system.
The system was centred over Loei on Sunday morning. Combined with the southwest monsoon, it is expected to bring heavy rains to the four provinces through Sunday and Monday before moving into Myanmar.
The DDPM said alerts were sent to residents in the following districts:
Residents were urged to closely monitor government announcements and be ready to evacuate if instructed.
Local authorities were ordered to monitor rainfall and, in the event of run-offs or mudslides, to immediately evacuate people from danger zones. Provinces downstream of dams were also told to prepare for possible water discharges.
The DDPM advised that flood barriers along rivers should be reinforced to protect economic zones and key infrastructure such as electricity, water supply, and telecommunications.
From August 24 to 6am on Sunday, flooding had already affected 2,686 families in 71 villages across 23 tambons in eight districts of Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Sukhothai and Phitsanulok. The waters in those areas had not yet receded.
The DDPM added that local agencies had been instructed to survey and compile lists of affected households to provide urgent government compensation.