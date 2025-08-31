DDPM warns four provinces of run-offs, mudslides due to low-pressure cell

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Sunday issued a cell broadcast warning to residents in four provinces, advising them to brace for flash flooding, run-offs and mudslides caused by heavy downpours.

The DDPM announced on its Facebook page that alerts were sent at 10am via mobile operators’ cell broadcast service to residents of Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai and Loei. People were advised to move belongings to higher ground as their homes could be hit by floods or mudslides.

Low-pressure system over Loei

The DDPM explained that the risk comes from accumulated rainfall triggered by an active low-pressure cell, which had downgraded from tropical storm Nongfa into a tropical depression and eventually into a low-pressure system.