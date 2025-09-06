Heavy rain alert issued as monsoon brings storms to central, northeast and southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough currently stretches across the lower North, upper Central, and lower Northeast regions, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in parts of the Northeast, Central, and Southern regions, with very heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the Eastern region. Residents should remain alert for potential flash floods and water accumulation, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas, the department said.

Sea conditions are also affected: waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will likely reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea is expected to move further into southern China during 8-9 September. The department confirmed it will not directly affect Thailand’s weather.