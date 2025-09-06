Heavy rain alert issued as monsoon brings storms to central, northeast and southern Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Saturday that the monsoon trough currently stretches across the lower North, upper Central, and lower Northeast regions, while the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in parts of the Northeast, Central, and Southern regions, with very heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and its surrounding areas, as well as the Eastern region. Residents should remain alert for potential flash floods and water accumulation, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas, the department said.
Sea conditions are also affected: waves in the upper Andaman Sea are forecast to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves will likely reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas of heavy rain.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression over the upper South China Sea is expected to move further into southern China during 8-9 September. The department confirmed it will not directly affect Thailand’s weather.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershower mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, Maha Sarakham, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershower mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, and Krabi; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 29-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy to very heavy rain; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.