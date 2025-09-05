Weather warnings for heavy rain, high waves as monsoon continues to affect Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department on Friday issued weather warnings for heavy rain and flash floods across several regions of Thailand due to the ongoing monsoon. A monsoon trough lies across the North, upper Central, and lower Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in the Northeast, Central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the East, and the South. People in these areas are urged to be cautious of potential flash floods and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills, and lowlands, the department said.
Winds in the affected areas are expected to be moderate, with waves reaching up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and above 2 metres high in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to be around 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.
All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to stay clear of regions with heavy rainfall and strong winds for safety.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershower mostly in Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Pichit and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Suphan Buri, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershower mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat; minimum 22-26°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 28-31°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershower and isolated heavy rain; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C.