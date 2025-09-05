Weather warnings for heavy rain, high waves as monsoon continues to affect Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department on Friday issued weather warnings for heavy rain and flash floods across several regions of Thailand due to the ongoing monsoon. A monsoon trough lies across the North, upper Central, and lower Northeast, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to prevail over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in the Northeast, Central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, the East, and the South. People in these areas are urged to be cautious of potential flash floods and overflows, especially near waterways, foothills, and lowlands, the department said.

Winds in the affected areas are expected to be moderate, with waves reaching up to 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, and above 2 metres high in thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to be around 1-2 metres high, rising above 2 metres during thunderstorms.

All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to stay clear of regions with heavy rainfall and strong winds for safety.