Meteorological Dept warns of heavy rain, flash floods, and rough seas across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that a monsoon trough stretches across the upper North and Northeast, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected in these regions. Residents are advised to be vigilant for potential flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.
Moderate winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are expected at 1-2 metres, again rising above 2 metres in thundery conditions.
All vessels are urged to exercise caution and avoid areas of thundershowers until conditions improve.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 34-36°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain inPhetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Satun; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 30-32°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.