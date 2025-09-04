Meteorological Dept warns of heavy rain, flash floods, and rough seas across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that a monsoon trough stretches across the upper North and Northeast, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected in these regions. Residents are advised to be vigilant for potential flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas.

Moderate winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea to reach around 2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, waves are expected at 1-2 metres, again rising above 2 metres in thundery conditions.

All vessels are urged to exercise caution and avoid areas of thundershowers until conditions improve.