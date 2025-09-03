Thai Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain, flash floods, and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough currently stretches across the lower North, Central, and Northeast regions, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
Isolated heavy rain is expected across these areas, with flash floods and overflows a concern, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. The public in these regions is urged to be cautious of the potential for heavy rainfall accumulation.
Winds will be moderate, with waves reaching around 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea and above 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.
All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms. Mariners should exercise particular care in regions where heavy rain and strong waves are expected.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Tak, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Ratchasima, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 32-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Chainat, Suphan Buri, Lop Buri and Ayutthaya; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 32-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani Songkhla and Yala; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong and Phang Nga; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.