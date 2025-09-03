Thai Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain, flash floods, and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough currently stretches across the lower North, Central, and Northeast regions, while the moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

Isolated heavy rain is expected across these areas, with flash floods and overflows a concern, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands. The public in these regions is urged to be cautious of the potential for heavy rainfall accumulation.

Winds will be moderate, with waves reaching around 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea and above 2 metres during thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf, waves are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

All ships are advised to proceed with caution and avoid areas affected by thunderstorms. Mariners should exercise particular care in regions where heavy rain and strong waves are expected.