Thailand braces for heavy rain as Tropical Storm Nongfa approaches

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory for Tropical Storm “Nongfa,” which is forecast to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across Thailand.

At 7.00 a.m. on August 30, the tropical depression over the upper South China Sea intensified into Tropical Storm Nongfa. By 10.00 a.m., the storm was centred approximately 100 kilometres east of Quang Binh, Vietnam, at latitude 17.9°N and longitude 107.5°E, with maximum sustained winds of around 65 km/h. The storm is moving west at 25 km/h and is expected to make landfall in Quang Binh in the afternoon of August 30. It is likely to weaken to a tropical depression before moving into northern Laos and later downgrading to an active low-pressure system that will travel along the monsoon trough affecting northern and northeastern Thailand during August 30-31.

The storm is forecast to increase rainfall across Thailand from August 30 to September 1, with heavy to very heavy rain and strong winds particularly in the northeastern provinces of Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Bung Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, and Chaiyaphum. By August 31, northern and upper-central regions will also be affected, particularly in Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, and Nakhon Sawan. Residents are advised to be cautious of heavy rain, strong winds, and water accumulation that could trigger flash floods and river overflows, especially in foothill areas and lowlands.