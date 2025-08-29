Heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand; tropical cyclone may form soon

The Thai Meteorological Department on Friday issued warnings for heavy rain and the potential for flash floods across Thailand as a monsoon trough stretches across the upper North into a low-pressure cell over upper Laos and upper Vietnam. At the same time, the moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in various regions.

Authorities are urging people to stay alert to the risk of heavy rainfall accumulation, which could cause flash floods and overflow, particularly in areas near waterways, foothills, and lowlands.

In the seas, moderate winds will lead to waves reaching about 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, with 1-2 metre waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf. Thundershowers may push waves above 2 metres in some areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.

Additionally, an active low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone within the next few days, adding further concern to the ongoing weather system, the department said.