Heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand; tropical cyclone may form soon

The Thai Meteorological Department on Friday issued warnings for heavy rain and the potential for flash floods across Thailand as a monsoon trough stretches across the upper North into a low-pressure cell over upper Laos and upper Vietnam. At the same time, the moderate southwest monsoon continues to affect the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, bringing the likelihood of isolated heavy rainfall in various regions.
Authorities are urging people to stay alert to the risk of heavy rainfall accumulation, which could cause flash floods and overflow, particularly in areas near waterways, foothills, and lowlands.
In the seas, moderate winds will lead to waves reaching about 2 metres high in the upper Andaman Sea, with 1-2 metre waves in the lower Andaman Sea and upper Gulf. Thundershowers may push waves above 2 metres in some areas. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas experiencing thunderstorms.
Additionally, an active low-pressure cell over the upper South China Sea is expected to intensify into a tropical cyclone within the next few days, adding further concern to the ongoing weather system, the department said.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao and Nan; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-32°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 30-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-28°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun; minimum 23-27°C, maximum 30-31°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 26-27°C, maximum 33-35°C.