Heavy rain and flash flood risk across Thailand as monsoon persists

The Thai Meteorological Department on Thursday warned that the monsoon trough stretches from Myanmar and northern Thailand into a low-pressure cell over northern Laos and northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

The department forecasts isolated heavy rainfall across the country. Residents are urged to remain cautious of flooding, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas, as accumulated rain may trigger flash floods and overflows.

Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach approximately 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves may rise 1-2 metres. Thunderstorms could bring waves exceeding 2 metres. Authorities advise all vessels to navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers.