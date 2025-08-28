Heavy rain and flash flood risk across Thailand as monsoon persists

The Thai Meteorological Department on Thursday warned that the monsoon trough stretches from Myanmar and northern Thailand into a low-pressure cell over northern Laos and northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, a moderate southwest monsoon dominates the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.
The department forecasts isolated heavy rainfall across the country. Residents are urged to remain cautious of flooding, particularly along waterways near foothills and low-lying areas, as accumulated rain may trigger flash floods and overflows.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach approximately 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves may rise 1-2 metres. Thunderstorms could bring waves exceeding 2 metres. Authorities advise all vessels to navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan and Tak; minimum temperature 22-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-32°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 30-33°C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lopburi and Saraburi; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-34°C.
East: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 31-35°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-33°C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Scattered thundershowers; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 33-34°C.