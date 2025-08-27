Kajiki dissipates but North warned of heavy rain, new storm ahead

Despite its dissipation, authorities warned that the system will continue to bring heavy rainfall to the region for at least the next two days.
Officials advised residents in the North to remain vigilant as accumulated rainfall could trigger flash floods and run-offs into river basins.
The TMD also cautioned that the months of August and September typically see frequent storm formation, meaning another tropical system could soon follow Kajiki.
The department urged the public to rely only on official updates and refrain from spreading unverified information, stressing that the dissemination of false or misleading reports that cause public panic may be subject to legal action.