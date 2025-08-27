Landslide in Chiang Mai kills two, injures dozens, child missing

Rescue teams are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, while two people have been confirmed dead and dozens injured.
The downpour, which began on Tuesday (August 26), caused soil and mud to sweep into houses overnight, damaging several properties. Seven homes were completely destroyed after being crushed and washed away by flash floods.
The disaster left three people missing and more than 10 injured. Community leaders immediately alerted Mae Chaem district authorities, who mobilised rescue workers and local officials to assist.
By Wednesday morning, two of the missing had been found dead, while the search continues for the 12-year-old girl. Injured victims have been taken to Khun Yuam Hospital in Mae Hong Son province and Mae Chaem Hospital in Chiang Mai.
Rescue operations have been hindered by heavy rainfall, slippery roads and fallen trees blocking access routes. Teams are working to clear the roads to allow further aid into the affected area.
District authorities are assessing the full extent of the damage and will provide an update once the survey is complete.
Meanwhile, the flash flood situation in Huai Tamkhon and Pha Bong villages, Mueang Mae Hong Son district, had subsided by 9.40am, leaving behind only debris and destruction. Vehicles are still unable to pass through to Khun Yuam district.