DDPM alerts Phrae, Nakhon Phanom and Phitsanulok residents to flash floods, landslides

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued urgent warnings via Cell Broadcast for residents in Phrae, Nakhon Phanom, and Phitsanulok provinces due to heavy rainfall, a result of Tropical Storm Kajiki, which has now weakened to a depression and is expected to become a low-pressure system as it moves over northern Thailand, including Nan province, today (August 26).
Phitsanulok:
Heavy rain persists in Chat Trakan District, with flash floods, debris flows, overflowing rivers, and landslides expected in low-lying areas and along riverbanks, canals, and slopes. Residents in Chat Trakan, Tha Sakae, Bo Phak, Ban Dong, Pa Daeng, and Suan Miang Subdistricts are advised to move belongings to higher ground, care for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden, and closely monitor official updates.
Phrae:
Heavy rainfall continues in Den Chai and Long districts, with risks of flash floods, debris flows, overflowing waterways, and landslides in low-lying and hillside areas. Residents in Den Chai (Mae Chua, Huai Rai, Sai Yoi) and Long (Thung Laeng, Mae Pan, Ban Pin, Wiang Ta, Ta Pha Mok) are urged to remain vigilant.
Nakhon Phanom:
Persistent heavy rain affects Pla Pak District, particularly in low-lying areas and along rivers and canals in Kuta Kai and Nong Tao Yai Subdistricts. Residents should move valuables to higher ground, care for vulnerable individuals, and follow official guidance closely.
Those affected can report incidents or request assistance via Line @1784DDPM or by calling the 1784 emergency hotline, available 24 hours.