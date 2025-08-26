DDPM alerts Phrae, Nakhon Phanom and Phitsanulok residents to flash floods, landslides

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued urgent warnings via Cell Broadcast for residents in Phrae, Nakhon Phanom, and Phitsanulok provinces due to heavy rainfall, a result of Tropical Storm Kajiki, which has now weakened to a depression and is expected to become a low-pressure system as it moves over northern Thailand, including Nan province, today (August 26).

Phitsanulok:

Heavy rain persists in Chat Trakan District, with flash floods, debris flows, overflowing rivers, and landslides expected in low-lying areas and along riverbanks, canals, and slopes. Residents in Chat Trakan, Tha Sakae, Bo Phak, Ban Dong, Pa Daeng, and Suan Miang Subdistricts are advised to move belongings to higher ground, care for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden, and closely monitor official updates.