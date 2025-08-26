Tropical storm Kajiki brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

The tropical storm Kajiki is currently centred over Bolikhamxai province in Laos, while a strong southwest monsoon persists over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the upper North, upper Northeast, East, and the southern west coast regions. Residents are advised to take caution against heavy rain accumulation that could cause flash floods and river overflows, particularly in lowlands and areas near foothills.

The strong winds are driving waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves may reach around 2 metres, rising higher in stormy conditions. All vessels should navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are advised to remain ashore.

Coastal residents along the East and the upper South west coast should remain alert to the risk of storm surges, the department said.

It added that Kajiki is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and later an active low-pressure system, moving over Nan province, Thailand, by this afternoon.