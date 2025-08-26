Tropical storm Kajiki brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand

The tropical storm Kajiki is currently centred over Bolikhamxai province in Laos, while a strong southwest monsoon persists over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, the Thai Meteorological Department reported on Tuesday.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the upper North, upper Northeast, East, and the southern west coast regions. Residents are advised to take caution against heavy rain accumulation that could cause flash floods and river overflows, particularly in lowlands and areas near foothills.
The strong winds are driving waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf to 2-3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves may reach around 2 metres, rising higher in stormy conditions. All vessels should navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are advised to remain ashore.
Coastal residents along the East and the upper South west coast should remain alert to the risk of storm surges, the department said.
It added that Kajiki is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and later an active low-pressure system, moving over Nan province, Thailand, by this afternoon.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers with strong wind and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 22-24 degrees Celsius, maximum 29-33°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers with strong wind and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, and Kalasin; minimum 22-24°C, maximum 27-32°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-33°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 28-33°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 32-35°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 29-34°C; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers; minimum 25-26°C, maximum 31-33°C.