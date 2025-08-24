Tropical storm Kajiki brings widespread heavy rain across Thailand

The TMD further warned that strong winds will generate waves two to three metres high in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf, and above three metres in areas experiencing thundershowers.

In the lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf, waves of about two metres are expected, rising higher during storms. All vessels are urged to exercise caution, and small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf should remain ashore.

In addition, the TMD noted that severe tropical storm Kajiki, currently over the upper South China Sea, is expected to make landfall in Vietnam and upper Laos during August 25–26.

The storm will bring further heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds to northern and upper northeastern Thailand between August 24–27.