Tropical depression to bring heavy rains to Thailand from August 24-27

According to Weather Advisory No. 1, as of 4.00pm on Friday (August 22), the tropical depression, located over the Philippines, was centred at latitude 17.0° North and longitude 121.0° East, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 55 km/h.

The storm is moving west-northwest at 20 km/h and is anticipated to intensify into a tropical storm as it moves into the upper South China Sea by Saturday (August 23).