Tropical depression to bring heavy rains to Thailand from August 24-27

According to Weather Advisory No. 1, as of 4.00pm on Friday (August 22), the tropical depression, located over the Philippines, was centred at latitude 17.0° North and longitude 121.0° East, with maximum sustained winds of approximately 55 km/h.
The storm is moving west-northwest at 20 km/h and is anticipated to intensify into a tropical storm as it moves into the upper South China Sea by Saturday (August 23).
Between August 25 and 26, the storm is forecast to make landfall over upper Vietnam and northern Laos.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, which is affecting the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, will strengthen, bringing further rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds in the North, upper Northeast, Central, and Eastern regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, from August 24 to 27.
The department has advised the public to be cautious of potential flash floods and water accumulation, particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in low-lying areas.
Additionally, the department forecasts wind-driven waves in the upper Andaman Sea, ranging from two to three metres high, and over three metres during thundershowers.
The department urged all ships in the Andaman Sea to proceed with caution, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore.