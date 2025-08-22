Heavy rains, strong winds, and rough seas forecast across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rains across the country, with the East likely to see the most severe downpours. Residents and authorities are urged to remain vigilant, as the risk of flooding and rapid water accumulation remains high.

The low-pressure cell over upper Laos and Vietnam is contributing to unstable weather, resulting in possible flash floods in vulnerable areas. People in Thailand are advised to be cautious of the heavy rains, which are expected to persist through the coming days. Farmers and those in flood-prone areas are particularly advised to take preventive measures.

In addition to rainfall, the Andaman Sea will see moderate winds and waves rising to 1-2 metres, reaching over 2 metres in thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand will experience calmer seas, with waves reaching about 1 metre, but may rise over 2 metres in storms, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.