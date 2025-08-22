Heavy rains, strong winds, and rough seas forecast across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department has warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rains across the country, with the East likely to see the most severe downpours. Residents and authorities are urged to remain vigilant, as the risk of flooding and rapid water accumulation remains high.
The low-pressure cell over upper Laos and Vietnam is contributing to unstable weather, resulting in possible flash floods in vulnerable areas. People in Thailand are advised to be cautious of the heavy rains, which are expected to persist through the coming days. Farmers and those in flood-prone areas are particularly advised to take preventive measures.
In addition to rainfall, the Andaman Sea will see moderate winds and waves rising to 1-2 metres, reaching over 2 metres in thundershowers. The lower Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand will experience calmer seas, with waves reaching about 1 metre, but may rise over 2 metres in storms, the department said, adding that all ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 23-26 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-35°C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-34°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 33-35°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 30-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat; minimum 23-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket; minimum 22-25°C, maximum 31-33°C; waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain mostly in the afternoon to evening; minimum 23-24°C, maximum 33-35°C.