Monsoon continues, Bangkok sees more rain, East hit hardest

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

The Meteorological Department's forecast for Thursday (August 21) warns of increased rainfall across Thailand due to the strengthening southwest monsoon.

Bangkok is expected to experience thunderstorms, while the eastern region is forecasted to face the heaviest downpours, with rainfall predicted in approximately 70% of the area.

Over the next 24 hours, additional rainfall is expected nationwide, accompanied by heavy showers in certain provinces. Authorities urge the public to remain cautious of possible hazards from intense rainfall during this period. The southwest monsoon, now intensifying over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, is combining with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam to drive the unsettled weather.

Sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves reaching 1–2 metres. In the lower Andaman and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are around 1 metre, but areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected zones.

Monsoon continues, Bangkok sees more rain, East hit hardest

Thailand weather forecast , 6am on Thursday (August21) – 6am on Friday(August21)

Bangkok and the surrounding areas

  • Thunderstorms cover 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h

North

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
  • Southwesterly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h

Monsoon continues, Bangkok sees more rain, East hit hardest

Central

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–36°C
  • Southwesterly winds 10–20 km/h

East

  • Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
  • Southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South (East coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • Southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

South (West coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.
  • Minimum temperature: 24–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–32°C
  • From Phang Nga northwards: southwesterly winds 15–35 km/h, waves 1–2 metres, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
  • From Phuket southwards: southwesterly winds 15–30 km/h, waves around 1 metre, over 2 metres in thunderstorms.
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy