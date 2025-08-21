Monsoon continues, Bangkok sees more rain, East hit hardest

Bangkok is expected to experience thunderstorms, while the eastern region is forecasted to face the heaviest downpours, with rainfall predicted in approximately 70% of the area.

Over the next 24 hours, additional rainfall is expected nationwide, accompanied by heavy showers in certain provinces. Authorities urge the public to remain cautious of possible hazards from intense rainfall during this period. The southwest monsoon, now intensifying over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, is combining with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam to drive the unsettled weather.

Sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are moderate, with waves reaching 1–2 metres. In the lower Andaman and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are around 1 metre, but areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected zones.