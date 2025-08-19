Monsoon trough brings heavy rain to northern provinces

In its 24-hour forecast, the TMD said overall rainfall nationwide is expected to ease, but heavy showers will persist in parts of the North and Northeast. Residents in at-risk areas are urged to be cautious of flash floods and runoff, particularly in foothills, near waterways, and in low-lying areas.

The monsoon trough has shifted northwards across upper Thailand and into Laos, linking to a strong low-pressure system over the northern coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon, which covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, has weakened.

Sea conditions have also improved slightly, with waves of 1–2 metres reported in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, and around 1 metre in the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf. However, in areas with thunderstorms, waves may exceed 2 metres. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in storm-affected zones.