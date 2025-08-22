Phuket at risk of severe flooding as Bang Yai Canal nears overflow

At 08.57 am, water levels in Bang Yai Canal rose significantly, compounded by high tide. Authorities warned that if the rain persisted, the area could experience flooding.

The Phuket City Municipality has advised residents living along the canal to move their belongings to higher ground and stay updated with official reports.

For those affected by the ongoing flooding in the Phuket City Municipality areas, they are encouraged to report to the municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation department by calling 199 or 076-211111.