Phuket at risk of severe flooding as Bang Yai Canal nears overflow

On Friday (August 22), authorities issued a warning as water levels surged, with Bang Yai Canal at risk of overflowing.
Mayor of Phuket City Municipality, Suphachok Laongphet, visited the canal to assess the situation, following reports of heavy rainfall in certain areas of Phuket. He instructed officials to closely monitor the water levels, especially at the pump stations.
At 08.57 am, water levels in Bang Yai Canal rose significantly, compounded by high tide. Authorities warned that if the rain persisted, the area could experience flooding.
The Phuket City Municipality has advised residents living along the canal to move their belongings to higher ground and stay updated with official reports.
For those affected by the ongoing flooding in the Phuket City Municipality areas, they are encouraged to report to the municipality’s disaster prevention and mitigation department by calling 199 or 076-211111.
The Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast) also reported heavy rain on radar images at 09:30 am, covering areas in the Andaman Sea off the western coast of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun
The intensity and coverage remain unchanged, with the rain moving northeast at a speed of approximately 15 km/h.