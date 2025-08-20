ONWR holds urgent meeting to prepare for heavy rains and potential Mekong flooding

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20, 2025

Surasi Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), visited Chiang Rai on Tuesday to hold an urgent meeting, preparing for heavy rainfall predicted for the end of August. 

Surasi chaired a meeting with the emergency water management taskforce in flood-prone areas of the Upper Mekong River basin at Chiang Rai Provincial Hall. The meeting included representatives from Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, and other relevant agencies.

The meeting was convened following instructions from Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society and Chairman of the National Water Resources Committee, who has been closely monitoring the water situation in the Upper Mekong basin.

While the situation has returned to normal, past flooding has caused damage to flood barriers in Mae Sai District. The Engineer Department is currently working to repair these barriers urgently.

ONWR holds urgent meeting to prepare for heavy rains and potential Mekong flooding

According to data from the Thai Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute, heavy rains are expected in the Upper Mekong basin from August 24, due to a monsoon trough crossing the northern and northeastern regions. 

Additionally, from August 27, a tropical storm may form in the South China Sea and move towards Thailand, resembling Typhoon Wipha. This could cause increased water levels in the Mekong River from the end of August through to early September.

ONWR holds urgent meeting to prepare for heavy rains and potential Mekong flooding

Surasi revealed that the meeting focused on several critical preparation strategies, including:

  • Accelerating the release of excess water from reservoirs, particularly Phayao Lake, which is currently at 50% capacity, allowing for more space to manage incoming rainwater.
     
  • Using precise forecast data from the Thai Meteorological Department to provide specific, timely warnings to the affected provinces.
     
  • Continuously monitoring soil moisture levels with support from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), as the soil moisture in the Upper Mekong basin is currently high. This could lead to rapid runoff and water flow into the rivers when the rains come.
     
  • Addressing water quality issues in the Kok, Sai, and Mekong rivers by establishing clear standards for agricultural and potable water use, and launching public awareness campaigns to ensure the community is informed.
     

ONWR holds urgent meeting to prepare for heavy rains and potential Mekong flooding

Surasi added that, following his inspection of the Mae Sai River dredging and the repair of the flood barriers, Chiang Rai and the relevant agencies are well-prepared, with strong monitoring, drainage plans, machinery readiness, and continuous communication with the public.

Nevertheless, all parties must work together diligently to protect lives and property. The government has placed the highest priority on this matter.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy