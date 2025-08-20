ONWR holds urgent meeting to prepare for heavy rains and potential Mekong flooding

Surasi chaired a meeting with the emergency water management taskforce in flood-prone areas of the Upper Mekong River basin at Chiang Rai Provincial Hall. The meeting included representatives from Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, and other relevant agencies.

The meeting was convened following instructions from Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society and Chairman of the National Water Resources Committee, who has been closely monitoring the water situation in the Upper Mekong basin.

While the situation has returned to normal, past flooding has caused damage to flood barriers in Mae Sai District. The Engineer Department is currently working to repair these barriers urgently.