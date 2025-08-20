ONWR holds urgent meeting to prepare for heavy rains and potential Mekong flooding

Surasi chaired a meeting with the emergency water management taskforce in flood-prone areas of the Upper Mekong River basin at Chiang Rai Provincial Hall. The meeting included representatives from Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, and other relevant agencies.
The meeting was convened following instructions from Prasert Jantararuangtong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society and Chairman of the National Water Resources Committee, who has been closely monitoring the water situation in the Upper Mekong basin.
While the situation has returned to normal, past flooding has caused damage to flood barriers in Mae Sai District. The Engineer Department is currently working to repair these barriers urgently.
According to data from the Thai Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute, heavy rains are expected in the Upper Mekong basin from August 24, due to a monsoon trough crossing the northern and northeastern regions.
Additionally, from August 27, a tropical storm may form in the South China Sea and move towards Thailand, resembling Typhoon Wipha. This could cause increased water levels in the Mekong River from the end of August through to early September.
Surasi revealed that the meeting focused on several critical preparation strategies, including:
Surasi added that, following his inspection of the Mae Sai River dredging and the repair of the flood barriers, Chiang Rai and the relevant agencies are well-prepared, with strong monitoring, drainage plans, machinery readiness, and continuous communication with the public.
Nevertheless, all parties must work together diligently to protect lives and property. The government has placed the highest priority on this matter.