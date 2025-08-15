NWRO prepares Sirikit Dam discharge and Chao Phraya floodplain storage as heavy rain hits mid-August

The National Water Resources Office (NWRO) convened an emergency meeting on August 14 to prepare for heavy rainfall expected in the coming days.

Forecasts from the Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) indicate that between August 14 and 18, Thailand will experience continuous rainfall, with heavy to very heavy rain in the upper North, upper Northeast, East, and South. The NWRO has issued a warning for these regions to be on alert for flash floods, landslides, waterlogging, and a potential rise in water levels in the Chao Phraya River from August 15-17.