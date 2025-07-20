Ang Thong, Ayutthaya residents warned of river overflow

Residents living along the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries in Ang Thong and Ayutthaya have been warned to move their belongings upstairs, as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) will begin releasing more water from the Chao Phraya Dam starting Sunday.
The RID announced that the increased discharge from the dam in Chai Nat province is necessary due to heavy upstream rainfall over several days. The faster river flow may affect low-lying areas along the banks of the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries in Ang Thong and Ayutthaya over the next seven days.
The department explained that the Chao Phraya Dam is currently holding a large volume of water and additional downpours are expected from Sunday to Thursday.
The RID forecasts a water flow rate of 1,400 to 1,500 cubic metres per second at the C2 monitoring station in Nakhon Sawan’s Mueang district by Friday. An additional 100 to 150 cubic metres per second from tributaries is expected to flow into the dam, increasing the total inflow to approximately 1,500 to 1,650 cubic metres per second.
As a result, the department will release water from the dam at a rate of 700 to 1,250 cubic metres per second, which could raise water levels downstream by 20 to 80 centimetres.
The rising water may affect the following areas:
The RID urges residents in the potentially affected areas to closely follow official announcements and take precautions against possible river or canal overflows.