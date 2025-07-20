Ang Thong, Ayutthaya residents warned of river overflow

Residents living along the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries in Ang Thong and Ayutthaya have been warned to move their belongings upstairs, as the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) will begin releasing more water from the Chao Phraya Dam starting Sunday.

The RID announced that the increased discharge from the dam in Chai Nat province is necessary due to heavy upstream rainfall over several days. The faster river flow may affect low-lying areas along the banks of the Chao Phraya River and its tributaries in Ang Thong and Ayutthaya over the next seven days.

The department explained that the Chao Phraya Dam is currently holding a large volume of water and additional downpours are expected from Sunday to Thursday.